‘Stand up for justice and equality’ -Pres. Ali at launch of Islam Awareness week

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has emphasised the collective responsibility of ensuring that justice dignity and fairness prevail in society. `

In his address at the launch of Islam Awareness Week 2024 at the Muslim Youth Organisation Complex on Woolford Avenue, Friday evening, President Ali urged Guyanese to practice kindness and compassion, while serving as strong advocates for the rights of those who are subject to injustices in society.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he addressed the audience

“How many times did we stand up for democracy, freedom, and the rule of law? How important are these factors in the administration of justice? In every equation, you have to do something when there is injustice. We have to be consistent in our cause, so if there is terrorism, we have to speak up with one voice against it. If there is oppression, we have to speak up against it with one voice,” he said.

This year,Islam Awareness Week is observed under the theme: “Islam: Justice, Dignity and Equality for All”.

In alignment with this theme, the president said that these are the guiding principles of the government’s firm stance.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali joined by other officials at the head table

He also said that a more robust international response is needed to quell the chaos ongoing in the Gaza strip, and ensure the protection of those impacted.

Guyana has taken up the leadership of the United Nations Security Council, and is using this platform to champion the cause for peace and solidarity, resolutely calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Recently, in open reflection of this dedication to fostering peace, the government pledged US$150,000 towards the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), to support Palestinians displaced and affected by the ongoing war.

Members of the audience

“Our government has consistently stood on the side of what is right, with Palestine, Cuba or every country that suffers as a result of some form of injustice. We have stood on the side of justice against terrorists and terrorism, because that has no place in Islam. We stood on the side of justice for the Palestinian people because they deserve to live in dignity and within their sovereign space,” he firmly posited.

Islam Awareness Week is slated to run from February 2-11.

This has been annual tradition since 1995, aimed at raising awareness of the significance of Islam, as well as fostering greater tolerance and appreciation for the faith.

The week’s activities include awareness programmes, public lectures, and house-to-house engagements.

