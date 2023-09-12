State visit of His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar

Joint Communiqué

1. At the invitation of His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar undertook a State Visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on September 12, 2023.

2. During the visit, the two leaders held fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, to strengthen their bilateral relations.

3. Both leaders expressed their satisfaction with the existing friendly relations between Qatar and Guyana and recognized the potential to further strengthen cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment, energy, education, health, and culture.

4. The leaders underscored the importance of promoting bilateral trade and investment and noted the significant potential for collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, renewable energy, infrastructure development, and tourism. They encouraged business communities from both countries to explore opportunities for partnerships and investment.

5. Both countries pledged to prioritize sustainable practices and environmentally friendly technologies in their infrastructure projects, with the aim of achieving sustainable development goals and reducing environmental impact.

6. The State of Qatar reaffirmed its willingness to finally support the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in its road infrastructure redevelopment initiatives.

7. Both leaders emphasized the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing global challenges including climate change, terrorism and the promotion of peace and security. They pledged to work together at global forums to advance their shared objectives, contributing to global peace and security.

8. In an effort to enhance bilateral ties, Guyana and Qatar have signed an Agreement to encourage and protect mutual investment between the two countries.

9. Both states signed another Agreement regarding economic, commercial and technical cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Legal Cooperation.

10. Lastly, both leaders expressed their confidence in the prospects for enhanced cooperation between Qatar and Guyana and agreed to work together to further strengthen their bilateral relations. They expressed continued dialogue to advance cooperation.

11. His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the decision by the Government of Qatar to establish a diplomatic mission in Georgetown. Both leaders expressed confidence that this would provide greater visibility to the relations between the two countries in building bridges of cooperation and fraternity to contribute to strengthening joint work in the bilateral framework, and within the framework of international cooperation.

