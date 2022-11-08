Statement by Chairman of the Commission Justice Stanley John (RT’D)

The Commission advises that, as evidence unfolds in this inquiry, statements and comments may be made that adversely affect individuals. Those persons are entitled to appear before the commission and be heard if they so desire.

Anyone who is interested in appearing before the Commission and/or to be represented before the Commission should write to the Secretary to the Commission making that request.

As the inquiry proceeds, the Secretary of the Commission will write to those persons against whom any allegation of impropriety has been made, setting out the details of the allegations and inviting such persons to appear before the Commission and providing a fair opportunity to such persons to comment on any adverse comment or allegation made against them.

