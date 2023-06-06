Statement by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, following Guyana’s election to a Non- Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council

Today, Guyana was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council for the period 2024 – 2025. Guyana is honoured and humbled by the confidence that has been expressed by the international community in electing us to this most important position of responsibility on the global stage.

Guyana has now been accorded the opportunity to serve on the Security Council, which is charged under the UN Charter with the responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It is a responsibility that we will assume with utmost seriousness and dedication, mindful of the complex and challenging times in which we live.

The theme of our candidacy ‘Partnering for Peace and Prosperity” serves as a guide to Guyana’s approach to service on the Security Council. We intend to be a constructive and engaged partner with the members of the Council and the wider international community in the search for solutions to the myriad of momentous challenges that beset our human family.

I express our nation’s deep gratitude to the Member States of the United Nations for the overwhelming support extended to Guyana’s candidature. I wish to express my thanks in particular to the dedicated staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to our Permanent Representative and her team at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York for their tireless efforts in advancing our candidature and securing the result which we witness with great pride today.

The Government of Guyana looks forward to continuing our nation’s contribution to the strengthening of multilateralism and the rule of International Law, to the promotion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and respect for international law both for the people of our own country, and for peoples across the globe.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

