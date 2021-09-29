Statement by Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P., Minister of Natural Resources on the hosting of the International Energy Conference and Expo

The Ministry of Natural Resources welcomes this event and is pleased to be associated with the International Energy Conference and Expo from February 15th – 18th, 2022 in Georgetown, Guyana, which will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The hosting of this conference is timely and strategic given the growth and development of the energy sector, whilst many nations around the world are coping with COVID-19 challenges coupled with declining economic growth. This International Energy Conference will further strengthen Guyana’s recognition as an emerging oil and gas leader and as a country with enormous potentials for investments and business opportunities. It is anticipated that this event will catapult Guyana into the spotlight that will continue on a path of economic and infrastructural transformation.

The theme of the conference is “Charting a sustainable energy future.” This is appropriate since it in keeping with the visions of the Government of Guyana. Hence, it is against this background that the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Government of Guyana welcome this important forum with an aptly chosen theme.

Therefore, the Ministry of Natural Resource and the Government of Guyana remain committed to supporting the organisers of this very strategic event that is geared towards creating partnerships and prospects for all participants, both foreign and local. This International Energy Conference will act as a catalyst to promote, strengthen and enhance local content which is an integral component for oil and gas development in Guyana.

It is expected that the Conference and Expo will showcase Guyana as the oil and gas investment destination, create and build effective industry relationships, provide the medium for local business to access collateral and joint ventures; which is in keeping with the goals and objective of the Local Content Policy. The Government intends to highlight its complement of spin-off oil and gas investments in addition to national infrastructure projects in the short to medium term.

We wish to extend our support and best wishes to the organisers of the International Energy Conference and Expo from February 15th – 18th, 2022 that will highlight the government’s development trajectory to transform the lives of all Guyanese along with an energy secure and sustainable future for the people of Guyana.

Hon. Vickram Bharrat M.P.

Minister of Natural Resources

Minister with Responsibility for Petroleum