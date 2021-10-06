Statement by the Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Zulfikar Mustapha, MP

The Ministry of Agriculture welcomes the mechanisms that were recently announced by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, relating to the government’s ongoing flood relief distribution initiative. This process will enable officials at the Ministry to identify inadequacies that may have taken place during the assessment period.

Over the next month, the Ministry hopes to capture all of the persons who were not in the first instance so that they can benefit from the initiative. This exercise will also help us to identify persons who may have received assistance wrongfully.

The decision taken by Dr. Jagdeo seeks to answer a direct call made by farmers during an exercise held recently in Region Six.

The PPP/C Government has always worked to deliver quality services to the citizens of this country and provide transparency with the implementation of any initiative.

The Ministry wishes to reiterate that this process is both timely and welcomed as it works to restore the agriculture sector following the devastating impacts of the recent flood.