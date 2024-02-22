Statement from Guyana Power and Light Inc.

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is aware of the recent oil spill that occurred off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago and joins with the rest of Guyana in expressing its concern regarding the environmental implications and impact on the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) tendered for the Supply and Delivery of Heavy Fuel Oil in June 2023, via national competitive bidding. Six Bids were received. The tender was awarded on October 24, 2023, to Staatsolie MaatSchappij Suriname N.V. (the first ranked bidder). An additional award for the supply and delivery of HFO was awarded to the joint venture Rapid Results Inc. and Osher International Holdings LLC (the second ranked bidder) to augment GPL’s increasing consumption of HFO and supply requirements .

The terms of both contracts require the suppliers to deliver the fuel to GPL’s ports along the Demerara River. Title, ownership, and risk of loss for the fuel passes from the suppliers to GPL at the discharge port. GPL has not received any notification from any of its contracted fuel suppliers that they have encountered difficulties with their vessel(s) resulting in the loss of cargo.

GPL therefore wishes to unequivocally state that the Company is not related to this unfortunate incident.

