Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Caribbean Community

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation is pleased to extend greetings to all the people of the Caribbean Community on the occasion of CARICOM Day 2023. This year is of special significance as it marks the Golden Jubilee of the founding of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), which came into being with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas, in Trinidad and Tobago on 4 July 1973 by the leaders of Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

This milestone is a testament to the Region’s efforts at cementing a regional integration process by working together to ensure sustained economic and social development, coordinate economic and foreign policies, promote functional cooperation and enhance trade and economic relations with external states.

The theme for the Fiftieth Anniversary, “50 Years Strong- A Solid Foundation to Build On,” reflects the collective determination of our member states to build a stronger and more prosperous Caribbean for our people. It underscores our commitment to working together to overcome the obstacles that hinder progress and to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

The Caribbean Community has faced many challenges, political, economic and social over the past 50 years. It has persevered amidst adversity and difficulties, remaining resilient and resolute in its commitment and today we can all be proud of the achievements thus far. CARICOM remains the oldest surviving integration movement in the developing world. The multisectoral integration process includes functional cooperation in education, health, culture, security and most critical to economic development, the single market and economy.

Guyana takes great pride in its longstanding association with CARICOM, which has been instrumental in promoting regional solidarity and enhancing our bilateral relationships. As a founding member, Guyana recognizes the significance of CARICOM’s role in advancing our shared values and interests, promoting peace and stability, and addressing the unique challenges faced by our region.

On this 50th anniversary of CARICOM, Guyana reaffirms its commitment to the principles and ideals of this regional integration process. We will continue to actively address the common challenges faced, such as climate change, natural disasters, food and nutrition security and sustainable development.

In celebrating this significant milestone, we also acknowledge the importance of inclusivity and the empowerment of all our citizens. Our collective efforts must be underpinned by the principles of democracy, respect for human rights, gender equality, and social justice. By placing our people at the center of our endeavours, we can continue to transform lives and build a more equitable and prosperous Caribbean for all.

As we commemorate this golden anniversary, let us reflect on our achievements, learn from our experiences, and chart a course for an even brighter future. Let us renew our commitment to CARICOM’s principles and objectives and redouble our efforts to advance together, leaving no one behind.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of Guyana again extends its warmest congratulations to Caribbean Community on this momentous occasion. May we all continue to work for a more prosperous and united Caribbean.

Hugh Hilton Todd

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of the

Co-operative Republic of Guyana

