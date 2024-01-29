STEMGuyana a display of youths brimming with technological prowess – Min Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said Guyanese youths are brimming with technological prowess, during the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana on Saturday.

The expo welcomed youths from various regions to display their talents and innovations while fostering a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag with youths from the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana Organisation on Saturday

One noteworthy project that caught the minister’s attention was the group from Lake Mainstay that is developing a robot designed to pick and plant pineapples.

He noted the transformative nature of such projects, highlighting how these innovations allow young people to contribute to development without the traditional connotations associated with farming.

“I would’ve never thought about that but I guess young people these days would’ve been in a world contributing towards development without looking like they are farmers. Hands clean, high technology and it just shows that once we get people to stimulate thinking… it makes a big difference,” the minister stated.

Minister Edghill pledged his commitment to these kinds of initiatives while envisioning a future where more organisations can contribute to shaping the minds of the youth.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with youths from the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana Organisation on Saturday

“Whatever I can do to help that expansion, I sure want to play a role. I think there is a paradigm shift and I would like to see this replicated in more places. I applaud the organisations that want to expand their clubs up to a hundred. And this is good for Guyana, it is good for our modernising, it is good for our transformation, it is good for the next level of technology,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, the public works minister congratulated the Guyana National Robotics Team, who participated in the World Robotics Competition in Singapore last year, competing against over 100 teams.

The team’s outstanding performance led them to the finals, where they faced off against 18 teams securing fifth place.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag was also present at the event and reiterated the government’s commitment to support initiatives that contribute to national development.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with youths from the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana Organisation on Saturday Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with youths from the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana Organisation on Saturday Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill interacting with youths from the Future Innovators Expo hosted by STEMGuyana Organisation on Saturday

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

