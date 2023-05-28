Streetlights for every community in 2024 – President Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a transformational plan that will see streetlights being installed in every community across the country in 2024.

During an outreach in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Saturday, President Ali noted that in every region, street lights have been raised as an issue for many persons.

And since the government is aiming to develop communities, an integrated plan has been devised to begin the installation of street lights for each community street, after Guyana’s new power plant is completed and operationalized.

“We have promised that the cost of energy will come down by 50 per cent, and by the time we get there, starting from next year, we will roll out a national plan in which every single street and almost every single post across our country will carry a streetlight, which will improve security and enhance the conditions of [the community],” Dr Ali assured.

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The President indicated the move to provide streetlights is part of a long list of projects the administration has embarked on to improve the country at the community level.

This includes housing construction, the renovation of several public buildings and hospitals, the expansion of several main roads into highways, the construction of bridges and drains, and a national road enhancement project, which saw more than 1, 100 community roads identified and awarded for construction in 2022.

A strong commitment to improving infrastructure, ensuring enhanced quality of life for citizens, and improving safety and security has been consistently demonstrated by the government since assuming office in August 2020.

Already, the fruits of its investment have been witnessed both globally and internationally, as Guyana has skyrocketed to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

The administration continues to make prudent investments in areas of necessity, to improve the atmosphere of the country, and make it one that is competitive in the world.

