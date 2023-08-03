“Strengthening Bonds: Guyana Takes Center Stage in 9th India-Latin America and Caribbean Conclave”

Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop led Guyana’s Delegation at the 9th India-LAC Conclave in New Delhi on Aug 3-5, 2023, and Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony delivered the keynote address.

The India-Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) Conclave is a significant diplomatic and economic event that brings together stakeholders from India, Latin America, and the Caribbean regions. The primary goal of the Conclave is to foster partnerships, collaborations, and discussions across various sectors, including trade, investment, technology, culture, and more. It serves as a platform for leaders, government officials, business executives, and experts to engage in dialogues that promote cooperation and mutual growth between India and the LAC countries. Over 11 countries from the Latin America and the Caribbean were represented.

Following the Inaugural Plenary that deliberated on “Advancing Economic Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” under the leadership of Hon. Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Mr. R Dinesh, President of CII, and Mr. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, the subsequent phase unfolded with a focused Country Session dedicated to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. This session was spearheaded by Dr. Ramsaroop.

In a virtual address, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, seized the opportunity to address the conclave. During his speech, he underscored the profound significance of the Guyana-India relationship and highlighted the mutual benefits that stem from fostering expanded investment opportunities between the two nations.

Dr. Ramsaroop built upon Dr. S Jaishankar’s insights by emphasising Guyana’s enticing investment opportunities.

His presentation illuminated the economy’s diversity, spanning natural resources and technology, suggesting opportunities for collaboration with India, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Dr. Ramsaroop underlined the significance of strategic partnerships and their capacity for synergistic impact, catalysing accelerated economic growth and development for both nations.

He stressed on Guyana building global sectors and its leadership in the region on Food Security, Climate Services and Energy.

Dr. Anthony during his address,expanded on key sectors such as Agriculture, Healthcare, Technology and Infrastructure.

He emphasised the move to Research, pharmaceuticals and innovative technology solutions that India provides.

Captain Gerry Gouveia, the National Security Advisor at the Office of the President, contributed to the conclave’s discussions by addressing Guyana’s stance on national security matters.

He delved into the nation’s perspective and advancements in this domain. Captain Gouveia emphasised the significance of security collaboration between Guyana and India, highlighting their joint commitment to upholding peace and stability within their respective nations and regions.



Completing the Guyanese delegation were Mr. Kester Hudson, President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with representatives from the Private Sector Commission and the Guyana India Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Also in attendance were other members of the Guyana private sector, including the Guyana-India Business Council.

The event provided a comprehensive platform encompassing sector-focused discussions, the presence of government officials, Indian and Latin American-Caribbean (LAC) businessmen, ministerial participation from both LAC and India, and organized business-to-business meetings. This platform was designed to enhance comprehension of regional economic alliances and concurrently provide a conduit to explore trade and investment opportunities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

