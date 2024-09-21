7,000 more hinterland residents to receive solar panels – PM Phillips

Another 7,000 Amerindian residents living in the hinterland and riverine communities will receive solar photovoltaic systems, as part of the government’s drive to improve the livelihoods of the first peoples.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Retr’d) Mark Phillips made the announcement on Friday, as he hosted a cultural event at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to honour the rich Amerindian culture and their contributions to Guyana.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addresses the audience

In brief remarks, he expressed that the government’s commitment to improving their livelihoods through targeted programmes, such as the Hinterland Electrification Programme.

“…That has forced us to order another 7,000 to further distribute to other areas that are still to get those solar systems, another important activity,” he announced.

Last year, the government followed out the 30,000 solar PV home systems’ initiative. Some 200 hinterland communities were targeted.

The hinterland solar project followed the signing of a US $7.2 million Line of Credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India, back in September 2021.

Another programme that will revolutionised communication in the hinterland, includes the Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellite connectivity programme, which is set to benefit hinterland, remote and riverain communities by the end of 2024.

This programme aligns with the government’s pledge to bridge the digital divide, promising high-speed internet to over 250 communities.

“Residents can remain in their villages. They can connect to the internet and they could benefit from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships, which means they could finish their scholarships,” he further emphasised.

Notably, the health sector in all communities has been improved, through the implementation of the telemedicine programme, which is providing technology to deliver improved health services.

He reinforced that Amerindian development remains a top priority of the government.

“We will continue to ensure we’re better educated about Amerindian culture and show greater respect and work with you to improving and integrating you into the wider Guyanese society,” he underscored.

Scene from the cultural event hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister Scene from the cultural event hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister Scene from the cultural event hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

