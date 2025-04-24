Government to invest $8B to build 29 bridges linking Monkey Mountain to Karasabai

Approximately $8 billion will be invested in reconstructing 29 concrete bridges from Monkey Mountain in Region Eight to Karasabai in Region Nine to make connectivity easier for commuters.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the announcement last Saturday during the commissioning of 45 bridges totalling over $7.7 billion that will be connecting Lethem and Linden.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister Edghill stated that the government will undertake the massive and strategic project to provide a seamless and smooth link between Regions Eight and Nine.

“We have gone out to bids for the 29 bridges that exist between Karasabai and Monkey Mountain,” he disclosed.

The public works minister explained that after the project is completed, residents no longer have to worry about travelling for hours or taking additional detours to reach their destinations.

Minister Edghill added, “You don’t have to go all the way around to Mahdia and then return here. In some instances, when you travel to Mahdia you are unable to cross the mountains. But, right from Karasabai you will be able to move all the way down into Paramakatoi. It will be a smooth, seamless link between Regions Eight and Nine.”

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, along with Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill, inspects the recently constructed Pirara Bridge in Region Nine

The government is also constructing numerous roads in Region Nine to provide better interconnectivity as well as unlock various socio-economic opportunities for the business community and residents alike.

These works will also spur economic growth for both regions.

One kilometre of concrete road was recently completed in various communities like Yurong Paru, Monkey Mountain and Rukumuta.

Bids are currently out to construct 1.5 kilometres of asphaltic concrete road in Kwatamang linking it to the Annai Secondary School.

Prime Minister Phillips and Minister Edghill inspect another bridge in Region Nine

At Massara, residents are set to benefit from the construction of 1.5 kilometres of asphaltic concrete road.

One kilometre of asphaltic concrete road will be built at Rupertee.

Several communities in the Deep South Rupununi will also benefit from the construction of new roads, including Shea, Maruranau and Achiwib.

Minister Edghill said all these infrastructural works will be undertaken very soon, bringing much-needed relief to the communities.

