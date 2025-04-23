STEAM Fair opens; showcases sustainable, innovative projects

The Ministry of Education on Wednesday opened the 16th biennial National STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Fair at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal.

The three-day fair promotes innovative solutions for sustainable development in Guyana. It features creative and eco-friendly projects from students at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivering remarks at the opening ceremony of the National STEAM fair

Shurlan Sparman and Kuvina Singh from The Bishops’ High School created a range of nutrition-packed products using breadfruit and moringa, including cookies, capsules, and moringa powder.

Sparman said “We looked towards the hinterland regions and the coast. We found that these populations don’t really have nutrient-dense foods. We figured out a way in which we can create foods, snacks and medicine to provide them with this nutrition. The solution that we came to was moringa and breadfruit.”

Singh said their flagship product is the moringa-infused breadfruit breakfast bar. She expressed hope that it could be incorporated into the national school feeding programme.

Yogesh Persaud of Abram Zuil Secondary developed an app called ‘Picture This’ which now available on Google Play and the App Store.

Students from Abram Zuil Secondary School present their project

The app uses AI and hyperspectral imaging to identify plant species and assess their health. It also provides immediate care recommendations such as water and sunlight levels.

Aqueena Pompey of Queen’s College showcased a sustainable alternative to charcoal, using dried banana peels to create by-products including banana peel charcoal, soap, face masks, and toothpaste.

Highlighting the skincare products, Pompeysaid “You know how ladies are with their skincare. This face mask is good for the skin. It would rejuvenate and moisturise it. It also helps to repair the skin barrier.”

At the primary level, participants displayed STEAM-based projects, prototypes and presentations in science, mathematics, environmental science, craft and visual arts.

Shurlan Sparman from Bishop’s High speaks about the products that were produced

Students in grades seven to nine focused on interdisciplinary solutions and inventions in areas including social and behavioural science, agriculture science, environmental science, home economics and information technology.

Students in Grades 10 to 11 presented projects centred on entrepreneurship, sustainability and community impact. These entries spanned a wide range of subjects, including biology, chemistry, physics, industrial technology and environmental science.

Tertiary-level students showcased advanced research, engineering designs, and technology-driven prototypes addressing real-world challenges.

Minister Manickchand interacts with students at the STEAM Fair

Ahead of the national fair, each of the 11 education districts hosted at least one event in March, with over 210 projects presented. The top projects were selected for exhibition and evaluation at the national level.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand commended the students for their creativity and commitment to building a sustainable future. She also encouraged the public to attend the fair and support the young innovators.

“I am inviting you as parents to bring out your children to go through the various experiments and pieces of work that are coming from across the country,” she stated.

The event is being held under the theme ‘Innovative Solutions through STEAM for Sustainable Development in Guyana.’

Students from Bishop's High and their products

