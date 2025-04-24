More roadwork, jobs for Region Nine

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced a series of developmental initiatives targeting Maruranau, Awarewaunau, Shea, and surrounding villages in the Deep South Rupununi, Region Nine.

These efforts will focus on road infrastructure, employment opportunities, and educational interventions.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents at the meeting

During an outreach in Maruranau on Sunday, President Ali highlighted the significant progress made over the years in key sectors such as education and health across hinterland communities.

As part of the ongoing infrastructure developments, the president announced that Maruranau will soon benefit from the construction of a new road.

“The first kilometre of road development is under tender right now. And that process will be completed shortly,” he told the residents.

The village is set to receive $2.6 million to complete the community Benab, with funds allocated for rehabilitation of the multipurpose building.

Maruranau will benefit from the acquisition of a new ambulance and the rehabilitation of the nursery school. The teachers’ quarters will also be furnished within four weeks.

Plans are in place for additional villagers to be employed as pathway workers, with construction ongoing at the Maruranau Secondary School.

President Ali engages residents in Region Nine

Over 475 community development councils (CDC) members in the region will also be employed in this programme to receive the monthly $40,000 allowance.

“You can help us to provide security for all these new infrastructures that we are building [including] the schools, health centres and community centres. These are all things that we are going to do now and over the next five years,” he stated.

Over at Shea, the teachers’ quarters will be expanded to create a spacious environment for the educators.

The Ministry of Education has also been tasked with procuring a bus to transport children to school. Solar lights and panels, along with recreational equipment, will be installed at the facilities.

The president said his government is already working on a programme to drill two wells to increase access to reliable water in Awarewaunau.

Each community will receive a solar-powered refrigerator to help preserve their produce, along with four beehives to boost honey production. Residents will benefit from training sessions and the provision of protective gear.

Some 100 packs of fertilisers, 40 bottles of agrochemical products, ant bait, fruit plants, and other seedlings were distributed to further support agricultural activities.

Residents at the community engagement on Sunday

President Ali also noted that the communities’ request for solar-powered streetlights along the roadways will be addressed.

He also announced plans to install mini-solar grids in several large communities across the region to improve access to energy.

During the engagement, the president handed over $100,000 to each of the three cultural groups that performed at the community meeting.

President Ali was joined by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and regional officials.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

