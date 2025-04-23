Government to table landmark ‘Oil Spill’ Bill in National Assembly next Monday

The government will table the long-anticipated Oil Pollution, Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill 2025 in the National Assembly next Monday.

The bill establishes a modern and comprehensive legal framework to prevent oil spills, enhance national preparedness, ensure timely and effective response, and hold responsible parties accountable for damages caused.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

The proposed legislation, referred to as the ‘Oil Spill’ Bill, was outlined by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, during his weekly programme ‘Issues in the News’ on Tuesday evening.

With the expansion of Guyana’s oil and gas industry, a strong legislative system is needed to protect the environment and ensure everyone involved in petroleum activities operates safely.

And according to the AG, this bill “ensures that every person and or entity involved in any petroleum activities, including drilling, exploring, producing, storing, handling, transportation of petroleum products, oil and gas, et cetera, shall be held to the highest standards of operational safety and environmental responsibility.”

“The bill also enshrines liability for those who may be responsible for any form of oil spilling or any negligent oil operations that lead to damages of any kind,” he explained.

The bill specifically protects the right of ordinary people or communities to take these companies to the High Court if their property, livelihood, or the environment they depend on is harmed.

The bill was crafted in keeping with international standards for the petroleum industry, reflecting its modernness and effectiveness.

“You will recall that it took quite a while in preparation and that’s because of its complex nature and because of the care that had to be exercised when treating with this bill. Once the bill is laid in the National Assembly…it would be circulated widely,” Minister Nandlall noted.

This legislative move forms part of the administration’s broader agenda to modernise Guyana’s legal framework, with several other bills also expected to be tabled next week.

Since 2020, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration has enacted or reformed several laws related to petroleum activities, including the Natural Resource Fund (NRF), the Petroleum Activities Bill and the Local Content Act.

