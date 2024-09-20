MP Jordan covering up APNU+AFC incompetent management

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has once again taken note of Opposition Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan’s attempts to mislead the public with unfounded allegations, showcasing his desperate need to stay relevant in the political arena.

His baseless claims regarding the operations at the Rose Hall Estate are nothing more than a deliberate attempt to discredit the hard-working people at GuySuCo, and the government’s efforts to revive the sugar industry, which was left in shambles under his own party’s administration.

Let’s be clear: MP Jordan’s insinuations are false and an insult to the intelligence of the staff at GuySuCo and by extension the Guyanese people. His suggestion that the current government is covering up any misconduct is laughable. If there were any truth to his claims, one might ask what his government did when similar issues arose under its watch. The answer is nothing!

The APNU+AFC will always be remembered for shutting down operations at several sugar factories and putting some 7000 sugar workers on the breadline. His party’s incompetence and lack of experience made the industry collapse, leaving thousands of families, communities, and businesses in despair.

Regarding the dismissals at Rose Hall Estate, the facts speak for themselves. There was an overstatement of sugar production by 243 tonnes, and swift action was taken to address the breach of procedure.

The corporation wants to reiterate that this was shown from an audit of the estate’s first crop sugar production in 2024. This audit is an established practice of the corporation at all estates at the conclusion of each crop to verify the accuracy of the sugar declared by the estates.

This is how accountability works, MP Jordan—a concept that could never be understood by him and his party. His attempt to spin this into a narrative of government failure is nothing but a clumsy deflection from the failures of his own party.

The people of Guyana deserve better than these cheap political stunts. MP Jordan should focus on contributing positively to the nation instead of spreading lies and stirring up unnecessary controversy.

GuySuCo will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the sugar industry and the livelihoods it supports, continue to recover and thrive, despite the obstacles thrown in its way by those who have no solutions to offer, only criticism without merit.

Respectfully,

The Communications and Marketing Department

Guyana Sugar Corporation

Labonne Intention, ECD

