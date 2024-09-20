20 Region Seven residents upskilled in electrical installation, welding

About 20 residents from Region Seven will soon be certified in electrical installation, and welding and fabrication, enhancing their employability and entrepreneurial potential.

The four-month programmes, facilitated by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), align with the government’s strategy to offer training that improves livelihoods and meets labour demands.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton speaking to the welding and fabrication trainees in Region Seven

Several trainees have expressed satisfaction with the skills they are acquiring, which will enable them to positively contribute to Guyana’s growth.

Kasmira Beaton, 21, the sole female trainee in the welding and fabrication course, described the experience as a wonderful opportunity. She also plans to establish her own welding and fabrication business.

“I decided to come because I never tried anything different from cooking and girly stuff…At first, I was feeling left out as a girl, but eventually, as every day passed by, they made me feel comfortable. I was willing to learn more,” Beaton said.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Similarly, Lisa Pereira, 26, who has always had a passion for electrical work, is enjoying her training to become a skilled electrician.

“It is something that I liked doing since I was growing up. I am happy that I now have the chance to do it… I know when I am finished here, I can go to other places because I have a trade. I can work off of my own too,” Perreira said.

During his visit to the region over the past two days, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton interacted with the trainees, where he highlighted the critical need for electricians in Bartica and further afield.

“This should be your start and not your end. You should strive to upgrade yourself. Important to this profession is the more houses we build; we have to get more electricians… You should strive to reach the place as an electrical inspector. Futuristically, you might set up your business,” Minister Hamilton told the trainees.

Trainees from the electrical installation training programme in Region Seven

BIT offers a wide range of technical and vocational programmes across the country.

Trainees were also encouraged to pursue additional courses that complement their current training.

Minister Hamilton also emphasised the importance of completing the programme, stating, “At the end of the day, you will have a skill that will be useful to your development…We are glad that you have presented yourselves to be trained.”

