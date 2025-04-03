Residents along Mabura Road get solar panels

Several residents of 47 Miles, 58 Miles, Great Falls and Mabura Hill in Region Ten are now able to power critical pieces of equipment in their homes without any challenges.

The achievement is a result of the government’s massive solar panel distribution exercise, which is continuing this year in hinterland communities.

Residents have expressed their immense gratitude for the initiative.

Residents of 58 Miles, Great Falls, and Mabura Hill receive their solar panels from Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

“I want to say thanks to the government for all the things they have done for us so far. I like what I’m seeing, and I like what I’m getting,” one resident from 47 Miles said.

Another resident who operates a mobile snackette business said the solar panel equipment will allow her to prepare her goods much earlier.

“I will get up more early and make pastries. This morning I got up late because I didn’t have light, so I thank the government very much for this,” the business woman said.

Businesswoman of 47 Miles, Region Ten

Last year, the government procured approximately 30,000 solar panels, a continuation of a programme that started under a previous PPP/C administration.

This project was callously halted when the APNU+AFC government assumed office.

Another resident expressed her gratitude

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill facilitated the distribution exercise. He stated that small villages will never be disregarded by the PPP/C government.

“We have to think about you, the mother, when your children come home and have to do their homework, or you have to wake up early in the morning to prepare a meal. Just like everybody else, you are entitled to have the same benefits,” Minister Edghill said.

He explained that the second tranche of distributions seeks to accommodate those who may have been omitted.

“This is a second wave because we have had some gaps, we have had some areas that did not come on the original data,” the public works minister stated.

“We have come here this morning to say that while you have watched others in the first wave, you are not forgotten and you will never be forgotten by the PPP/C.”

The hinterland solar project follows the signing of a US$7.2 million Line of Credit agreement between the Governments of Guyana and India back in September 2021.

The solar photovoltaic system consists of a control box, a solar panel, two lights, a fan, and various cables to distribute the flow of electricity to various devices. The much-upgraded system can last for a minimum of eight hours and has a life span of over 35 years with care and maintenance.

