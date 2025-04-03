Government kickstarts $100k newborn cash grant distribution in Region Ten

The government on Tuesday launched its $100,000 Newborn Cash Grant initiative in Region Ten.

The grant seeks to provide parents with the financial support they need to ensure their child’s wholesome development.

Paula Peters told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the grant allows her to do something extraordinary for her baby daughter.

Paula Peters, resident

“I said I would do something nice for my baby because it is her money, never mind she can’t spend it herself,” Peters said.

Ramrattan Naraine said he is pleased that the government is looking out for even the babies. He said he would allow his wife to make the decisions on how to spend the grant for their baby.

“I feel happy!” the father exclaimed. “It’s very good and I would like to say thanks to the government. It will go towards the child.”

Ramrattan Naraine, resident

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill spearheaded the distribution exercise at the Linden Hospital Complex. He explained that the government intends to make sure these babies are well-equipped to benefit from the shared prosperity of Guyana.

“Every one of them must grow up with that hope and with that sparkle in their eyes knowing that they will be able to get employment…We are transforming Guyana so that 15 and 20 years from now, they will be young men and young women who will do great things for Guyana,” he said.

Minister Edghill noted that there should be an acknowledgement of the government’s carefully thought-out approach to caring for Guyana’s children.

“I join with you to celebrate life, to celebrate motherhood, to celebrate family, and we must join together to celebrate government’s care and development and bringing prosperity to all the people of Guyana,” the minister explained.

Regional Health Officer and CEO of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr Gregory Harris, also expressed thanks on behalf of the parents of 164 babies who were successfully delivered at the hospital since January 2025.

A speciality hospital is currently under construction in Ogle along the East Coast of Demerara to further advance maternal and paediatric care in Guyana.

The $100,000 newborn cash grant is estimated to cost the treasury some $1.3 billion annually.

Over the last few weeks, government ministers have fanned out across the various administrative regions to ensure the smooth rollout of the initiative.

