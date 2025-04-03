Historic Milestone for Guyana’s Aviation Sector: Omni Helicopters commenced the process to receive the first local large type-helicopter AOC

In a groundbreaking development for Guyana’s aviation industry, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has commenced the certification process for Omni Helicopters Guyana Inc. to receive a Guyana Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This achievement marks a significant step forward, as Omni Helicopters will become the first local rotorcraft air operator certified to provide vital offshore flight services for the burgeoning oil and gas sector in Guyana.

This application and initiative align with His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s vision for enhancing local content and building capacity within Guyana’s aviation industry.

The acquisition of an AOC by Omni Helicopters will advance local aviation expertise. By employing and training Guyanese professionals across a range of operational roles (pilots, engineers, dispatchers, among others), they are not only creating employment opportunities but also actively supporting the sustainable growth of Guyana’s aviation sector.

The GCAA’s Director General, Lt. Col. (ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A. along with his team, met with senior representatives of Omni Helicopters to lay the foundation for a thorough certification process. At this pivotal meeting, the GCAA outlined the key expectations necessary for regulatory compliance, reaffirming that safety and operational excellence remain at the forefront of this initiative.

Omni Helicopters has committed to meet these rigorous standards by presenting comprehensive plans and documentation that demonstrate their adherence to stringent safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and crew training programmes. The AOC certification process is a meticulous process, particularly for operators conducting offshore operations with large helicopters. Omni’s determination to excel in this process reflects their unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism in the aviation field.

As the certification process progresses, the GCAA and Omni Helicopters will continue their collaborative efforts to uphold safety, quality, and the highest standards of aviation practice.

Omni Helicopters is currently certified by the Brazilian Aeronautical Authority and provides offshore flights to the oil and gas sector as a foreign air operator in Guyana.

This development marks a landmark achievement for Guyana’s evolving aviation industry, one that prioritizes safety, reliability, and local empowerment of its people.

