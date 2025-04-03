BIT launches heavy duty machinery training for Joint Services Officers

Joint Services Officers across Region Four are set to benefit from another skills development training through a collaboration between the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Over the next six weeks a total of 39 police officers, 38 males and one female, will undergo rigorous training, both theoretically and practically, to become certified Heavy-Duty Machine Operators.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton at the launch of the BIT training

Under the Theme ‘Enhancing capacity to Meet Future Demands in a Rapidly Evolving Environment,’ this initiative, which is spearheaded by BIT, aims to equip the ranks with skillsets to boost national development and provide broader opportunities for employability.

The official launch was attended by Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, who stated that he believes more needs to be done to prepare service men and women for life after the force.

Ranks participating in Heavy-Duty Machine Operators training

“This is the reason why I initiated this [programme]” the minister pointed out, as he expressed the necessity of expanding capacity and increasing the effectiveness of the police.

In 2022, the GPF signed a memorandum of understanding with BIT to have police officers and young people from different regions register in a variety of training programmes.

BIT has been instrumental in leading transformational technical and vocational training in a variety of disciplines for thousands of Guyanese nationwide.

More than 12,000 individuals across the country have benefitted from training facilitated by BIT over the last four years, with 60 per cent of the participants being women.

