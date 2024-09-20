Region Ten residents’ lives improved with infrastructure development

The lives of residents in Region Ten are steadily improving due to the rapid pace of ongoing infrastructural development.

Numerous roads have already been constructed, and effective drainage and irrigation systems are continuously being implemented to alleviate the persistent flooding in the region.

Minister Edghill inspects and evaluates the extent of work needed to be done to improve the drainage system in Linden

Residents expressed gratitude to the PPP/C Government on Thursday for the extensive work carried out within their communities to enhance their living standards.

A resident of Amelia’s Ward, Roxanne Bacchus, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that taxi drivers often refused to take passengers through the streets due to the large potholes before the road improvements.

“Today, I am very grateful. I am standing here on behalf of the residents of Princess Lane and Flamingo Street. We encountered so many challenges because of the deplorable state of the previous road. Now, we are so much happy,” Bacchus expressed.

The same sentiments were echoed by Julliana Whittington, a young resident and one of the contractors who carried out the infrastructure works within the community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engages Jean Williamson on the plans to further develop the Silver City-Hill Foot Road

“It’s a plus seeing residents come out and be supportive of what is going on. We ensured that we employed people from within the community. We also created jobs for both the young and old residents,” the contractor stated.

Additionally, residents of Silver City were thrilled to witness the progress of construction work in their area.

Previously, the Silver City-Hill Foot Road had been in poor condition due to inadequate drainage and irrigation systems.

Jean Williamson told DPI that the issue of flooding is expected to be significantly reduced, as proper infrastructure is being constructed to ensure the water is drained off the road when it rains.

“I am very glad for the road because it is over 50 years since it has been like this. We have never had a concrete road or anything of the sort, so I am really glad for it,” she said.

One of the newly built roads in Amelia’s Ward which is now bringing relief to residents

Meanwhile, another Silver City resident, Michael David, stated “The contractors are working from strength to strength to make the road better for us. The road before was in a deplorable state. We could say it was impossible then, but it is possible now.”

During his visit on Thursday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspected other infrastructure that needs urgent rehabilitation and committed to having these thoroughfares fixed. He further revealed that additional community projects would soon be awarded.

“We are going to be doing the same thing that we did last year where we engaged Lindeners on several projects with small lots of $15 million and under. We are looking at the gaps to see where the need exists to invest in,” the minister noted.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing infrastructure development countrywide.

