Strong, united Guyana requires everyone’s participation – Min. Sukhai at Mahdia’s flag raising ceremony

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai has emphasised the crucial role of everyone’s participation in fostering unity, racial harmony and strength in Guyana to move forward.

The minister was at the time addressing residents in the Mahdia Township, Region Eight who gathered in their numbers for Guyana’s 58th Independence Anniversary Flag Raising Ceremony held on Saturday.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai as she addressed the gathering in Region Eight

While highlighting the necessity of collective effort, Minister Sukhai underscored that every individual’s involvement is central in the national building process.

“The feeling of one-ness in our landscape and building a strong nation requires the support and the participation of everyone. No one should be left out; it is our responsibility to advance this trend of togetherness and oneness,” she urged.

She believes that full unison can be achieved in Guyana as demonstrated with the border controversy.

“We stood united in the controversy with Venezuela as together we pledged, we committed to safeguard our country’s sovereignty. None of you…is divorced from participating in our nation’s development for ourselves and for our nation,” she then reassured.

Speaking on the development side of things, it was highlighted that Guyana has transitioned from its first independence to a modern country.

Minister Sukhai said Guyana has one of the fastest growing economies in the world and it is becoming the most sought after country in this hemisphere.

This phenomenon has brought with it countless employment and economic opportunities, which are readily available, she reasoned.

However, Minister Sukhai advised that individuals must take on the responsibility to upgrade themselves academically to be able to truly reap the benefits of these prospects.

For example, hundreds of jobs will become available with the expansion of the country’s tourism and hospitality industry. Currently, there are several new, internationally-branded hotels under construction, which will come on-stream within the next two-three years.

She alluded to the US$7.2 million Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute under construction at Port Mourant, Berbice, Region 6 (East Berbice-Corentyne), which will offer world class hospitality training.

This is part of the government’s move to cultivate a world-class tourism sector.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility too, to make the effort to upgrade ourselves, for the imminent competition in the labour market. The private sector, the businessmen…must rise also to the opportunities which exist now.”

The minister then shifted her attention to the welfare of Amerindians, affirming that the PPP/C Administration remains steadfast as a development ally to indigenous communities.

She reminded that significant funding injections have benefited these communities, citing initiatives such as the Carbon Credit program and the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF) among others.

The Golden Arrow Head was hoisted in every region as part of independence celebrations which saw the attendance of several government ministers.

The National Flag Raising Ceremony was also hosted in the township of Linden, Region 10.

For the past two years, it was hosted in Region Two and Region Nine.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai as she addressed the gathering in Region Eight

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

