‘Struggles I had in getting an education is no more today’ – Shuman

Former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Lennox Shuman is praising the government for its visionary leadership in the education sector.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Waramuri Secondary School in Region One on Wednesday, Shuman said that “there is only one political party that has consistently and continuously delivered for Indigenous peoples in this country, and others, and that is the People’s Progressive Party.”

He highlighted the struggles he faced in gaining an education, both in Guyana and overseas.

He reminded the audience in attendance that under the leadership of President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, “every child, every adult, every single Guyanese can afford to go from nursery, to primary, secondary, college, trade institute; all the way up to a PhD for zero dollars.”

The PPP/C government has removed the tuition for persons attending the University of Guyana, and recently noted there has been a marked increase in the number of applicants.

A staggering 39,000 scholarships were awarded to Guyanese in five years.

The former deputy speaker said the implementation of these initiatives means that the government is “shaping the futures of our children and shaping the future of this great country to make it the best country in the hemisphere.”