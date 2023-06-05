Students to receive textbooks by end of September – Min. Manickchand

In keeping with the government’s aim to ensure every child has adequate and equitable access to learning resources, students at the nursery, primary, and secondary levels will soon receive all their textbooks.

This was disclosed recently by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand during a public meeting in Parika.

“For the first time, all your primary, secondary, and nursery children, by the end of September this year, will get all the textbooks they need to carry home in their bookbags for free… We try to make sure that what we’re doing in the classrooms will make your children better…because we know that is all you want for them,” Minister Manickchand affirmed.

More than $3.4 billion was allocated to procure textbooks for primary and secondary levels in this year’s budget.

“By 2025, all the teachers in your children’s classrooms, every single one, will either be trained or in training. That is our promise to you.”

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) will adopt a hybrid approach combining in-house competence and online courses to accomplish this by increasing intake to accommodate about 2,000 trainee teachers annually.

The government is dedicated to upholding its manifesto commitment to improve access to world-class education at all levels and to improve the human resource capacity so that Guyana can compete on a global and regional scale.

