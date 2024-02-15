‘Submitting yearly village financial reports are important’ – Min Sukhai tells residents

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has stressed the importance for incumbent village councils to submit yearly financial reports to the ministry to facilitate a seamless transition for newly elected councils.

On May 15, 2024, residents in more than 200 Amerindian villages across Guyana will cast their votes for new Toshoas and councillors, who will then serve for a period of three years, in keeping with the Amerindian Act of 2006.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai

The ministry is mandated to conduct a general audit of the financial affairs of the village not less than three months before the elections are called.

Minister Sukhai was at the time engaging the villages of Campbelltown/Princeville and Micobie, Region Eight on the requirements and preparations for the upcoming Village Council Elections.

They were informed that the submission of these reports is a crucial step in ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of resources by the local councils and by extension the government.

This is why she urged members of the councils to prioritise the submission of these reports as it would not only benefit the council but also the residents of the village in the long run.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai engaging Micobie residents

“This is for ease of transition from one village council to another. Half the time we have villagers who do not benefit from quick transition…because they fight over documents, they fight over records…delaying it (reports) is going to cause delayed development,” she underlined.

Leaders were also informed that all ongoing projects from the previous years must be completed by March 31, 2024, due to the high number of unfinished projects by delinquent villages.

“So that the new village council will start fresh… and you (councils) must be handed over projects that are operating so that people can benefit,” the minister underscored.

She pointed out that the poor management of these projects by the councils, will reflect badly on the government who is pumping significant investments into the economic and social welfare of these communities.

Residents of Campbelltown/Princeville present at the meeting

By March 17, Amerindian villages across Guyana are required to publish their list of electorates to ensure ineligible persons are cleansed from the list.

Residents are required to be 18 years and older and must be of Amerindian descent to be eligible to vote and is resident of the respective village.

During her visit, she also took the time to listen to concerns and residents were assured these will be brought to the attention of the relevant agencies.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

