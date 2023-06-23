Success Bridge on the Railway Embankment closed for rehabilitation

The General Public is hereby notified of the pending closure of the Success Bridge on the Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara.

This closure will take place tomorrow Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 9:00hrs (9 am) to 13:00hrs (1 pm) to facilitate rehabilitation of the collapsed section of the bridge.

After being notified of the occurrence on Friday, a team from the ministry’s Special Projects Unit was immediately dispatched to conduct an assessment. As such, it has been determined that rehabilitation of the bridge, in collaboration with the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation will be done on Saturday.

In the meantime, drivers of heavy-duty and laden trucks are reminded that they are NOT ALLOWED on the Railway Embankment until road works have been completed.

The ministry would like citizens to know that a permanent solution to these Acrow Panel Bridges (like the Success Bridge) along the ECD Highway, will be done during Phase II of the East Coast Road Project, which will include an extension of the Railway Embankment Road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Enmore and construction of a four-lane road to Orange Nassau, Mahaica, of which a framework Concessional Loan Agreement of US$192 Million has already been signed for the project.

Again, persons are reminded of the closure of the Success Bridge on the Railway Embankment on Saturday morning and are further urged to adhere to every traffic sign, signal, and direction given on the ground.

The ministry apologises for the inconvenience caused and thanks citizens for their continued cooperation as we execute projects throughout the country.

