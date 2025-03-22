Suddie Hospital gets $43 million mammogram machine

Access to breast cancer screening services has now been expanded to women along the Essequibo Coast, following the commissioning of a modern $43 million mammogram machine at Suddie Hospital.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Friday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony noted that the machine will help to increase access to early detection and eliminate the need for them to travel to Georgetown for screening.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony inspecting the new mammogram machine at Suddie Hospital

As the government continues to implement preventative care to reduce breast cancer mortality, Dr Anthony emphasised the need for women to be screened to lower their risks.

“So, every woman from 40 to 65 years, we are encouraging you to make sure that you go to get your mammography test done,” he said.

Previously, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation was the only public health institution providing mammography services.

A health worker demonstrating how the machine works

Last month, Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten received its first state-of-the-art mammogram machine.

In the coming months, the government will install mammography machines at New Amsterdam and Lethem Hospitals, making it easier for females to access screening services.

The mammogram machine that was commissioned at Suddie Hospital

The provision of these machines will help the government in enhancing cancer care through prompt prognosis and treatment.

Among those present were the Regional Chairperson Vilma DaSilva, Regional Health Officer Dr Ranjeev Singh and Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

