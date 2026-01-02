Sustained economic growth driving unprecedented job creation – Min Singh

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, said Guyana’s sustained economic growth has resulted in unprecedented job creation across every major sector, with more than 60,000 additional people now employed.

Speaking during a televised discussion, Minister Singh stated that the expansion of both the oil and non-oil economies has translated directly into new employment opportunities, higher incomes, and improved living standards for Guyanese workers.

He noted that Guyana has recorded historic levels of foreign direct investment and domestic private investment, leading to the establishment of new businesses, expanded operations, and increased demand for labour.

This, he explained, has driven rapid growth in employment across sectors such as construction, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, services, and oil and gas.

According to the minister, the non-oil economy has grown at an average rate of about 11 per cent since 2021, supporting broad-based job creation beyond the energy sector.

“More than 60,000 persons are working today who were not working five years ago, and that represents real improvement in people’s lives,” he emphasised.

Dr Singh highlighted strong employment growth in the construction sector, fuelled by both private investment and the government’s Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), which has supported the building of roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and housing developments nationwide.

He said the construction boom has created thousands of jobs for masons, carpenters, electricians, plumbers and transport providers.

The senior minister also pointed to major employment gains in healthcare and tourism, with new hospitals, hotels and restaurants generating sustained demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Investments in education and skills training, such as free tertiary education and scholarships, have allowed more Guyanese to get better jobs, improving the country’s workforce.

Dr Singh said the government remains committed to ensuring that economic growth continues to translate into meaningful employment opportunities, improved incomes and long-term prosperity for Guyanese.