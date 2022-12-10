‘Take this programme and make it yours’ – Minister Persaud

– as ‘WE LIFT’ exhibition taken to Linden

Scores of women and girls attended Linden’s first “WE LIFT” exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security on Friday.

The exhibition showcased 20 of Linden’s female-owned businesses at the Watooka Guest House, free of cost.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud with children who received gifts through the ‘Wish Upon a Star’ programme

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said ‘WE LIFT’ aims to empower women and girls throughout the country.

“For the first time WE LIFT is in Linden, Region Ten and it is a proud moment for all of us to be here with you. Bringing an initiative that is very close to my heart, WE LIFT is not just an acronym, the acronym has great significance. Every letter stands for something that I would like women to do and to see and to be apart of.

“Women empowering, lifting, innovating, flourishing together that is what WE LIFT stands for. It speaks to some core values that we want women to have where among themselves they develop a very strong network, where they work together to lift each other, where they can flourish in every environment. By doing that they become empowered women and empowered women in any situation, in any environment can be positively contributing to our nation.”

Further, the minister congratulated the entrepreneurs for participating in the exhibition, as it encourages more women to come on board to showcase their skills and products.

Items displayed at WE LIFT Linden

While, WE LIFT might be in its infancy stage in the region, persons can expect the business efforts to continue next year.

“I want to challenge you as the women’s arm of the RDC [Regional Democractic Council], as the women of Region Ten to take this programme and make it yours and so next year bring out more of your sisters. Let not only Region Ten, but your country see your work is at the standard that our country needs to sit up and take notice and to ensure that you have this opportunity,” Minister Persaud encouraged.

Booth at WE LIFT Linden

The minister also urged the women to join the Women’s Innovative and Investment Network (WIIN), which was conceptualised to empower women through training. Upon completion of a course of their choice, women are provided with an empowerment fund to kick start their businesses with the aid of the ministry.

Persons interested in participating in WIIN can do so by visiting the ministry’s website. The programme is free and does not have any educational requirements.

Meanwhile, the ministry launched its ‘Wish Upon a Star’ Christmas programme in the mining town, fulfilling the holiday wishes of children who wrote to the ministry.

