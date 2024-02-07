Teachers commend significant improvements in education sector

Teachers across Guyana are continuously benefitting from equitable access to educational opportunities and the implementation of initiatives designed to foster their professional growth and development.

Over the years, the government, through the Ministry of Education has implemented various interventions aimed at enhancing the capabilities of teachers in the classroom.

Headmistress of Bishops’ High School, Shandrina Welcome-Lee

These interventions include increased access to scholarships, systems for school supplies cash grants, increased salary and allowances, the distribution of textbooks for their students, incorporation of smart classrooms, and renewed curricula.

These sentiments were highlighted by the headmaster of Essequibo Islands Secondary School, Sheikh Ahmad, and the headmistress of Bishops’ High School, Shandrina Welcome-Lee during an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Tuesday.

Ahmad, with 26 years of experience in the teaching profession, emphasised his commitment to his students. He recognised that their education is of paramount importance and that he has a responsibility towards their academic growth and development.

“I have a heart for them. This is primarily the most important term before CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate) and NGSA (National Grade Six Assessment). This is a term that students need teachers the most. This is the term that I, as a person, cannot walk away from my students,” he said.

Ahmad continues, “I am result-oriented as a teacher, as a headteacher, as a school administrator… because the bragging rights in this country for schools is based on how good you perform at CSEC.”

The headteacher referenced Naresh Jagnanan, one of their top CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) students in 2023, as an example of the exceptional performance achieved at Essequibo Islands Secondary School.

Headmaster of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School, Sheikh Ahmad

While commending the government for the injection of resources to develop its human capital resource, he noted, “We want the system to grow and as a system grows, our human resources are going to grow because this government is doing a tremendous job when it comes to education.”

Students from both the coastland and hinterland regions are benefiting from daily provisions such as juice, biscuits, hot meals, and breakfast, alongside the $40,000 ‘Because We Care’ cash grant per child annually.

Ahmad stressed the significance of this support, noting its pivotal role in enabling students to perform to the best of their abilities.

For teachers, salary increases have amounted to approximately 35 per cent by category from 2020 to the present. They are also well-equipped with the necessary materials to deliver their lessons.

The sum of $1.8 billion in the school supplies cash grant is being distributed for two terms throughout Guyana.

Schools nationwide also have computers and internet capabilities, making it easier for teachers to operate in the classroom. The education management information system (EMIS) facilitates decision-making, policy analysis, formulation, planning, monitoring, and management across all levels of the education system.

Additionally, for the first time in the history of the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), 1,796 teachers graduated in 2023.

Meanwhile, Welcome-Lee highlighted that the ministry’s interventions have helped to improve their classrooms along with the delivery of education.

“The upgrade of labs, I.T. rooms, and the computers and all that. We have benefited a lot

…And I’m not talking about just the Bishops’ High School. I’m speaking generally for all schools. And we appreciate the changes and the advancement and everything,” the headmistress stated.

Significant strides have been made towards revolutionising the delivery of education across the nation. With a surge in budgetary allocations and the implementation of comprehensive policies aimed at ensuring equitable distribution, the landscape of education is undergoing a transformative shift.

