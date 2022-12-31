Teaching Service Commission vital to enhancing teaching profession – President Ali

– Administers Oath of Office to five members

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali stressed that the re-constituted Teaching Service Commission makes a vital contribution to enhancing professionalism in the teaching profession.

During brief remarks at the swearing-in ceremony for five members of the commission this afternoon, the President explained that it is necessary that appointments and promotions are dispensed in a fair and just manner.

President Ali with new Teaching Service Commission members

“If our children are to benefit from a high quality education, then such appointments and promotions must be based on merit and devoid of favouritism, cronyism or nepotism. It is equally essential that disciplinary actions against teachers be judicious, fair and in conformity with due process.”

The Teaching Service Commission, under the Constitution of Guyana, has the mandate to appoint, exercise disciplinary actions and remove teachers of non-board schools.

The President stressed that in exercising its functions, the commission is not subject to political directives, as its establishment was intended to “insulate appointments, promotions and disciplining of teachers from any interference or influence”.

He also underscored that teachers are the backbone of the education system and are responsible for moulding the minds of Guyana’s children by equipping them with the knowledge, skills and the right attitude in preparation for higher education and varying roles in society.

“Teachers, therefore, are not only indispensable to our education system but are vital to the fashioning of responsible citizenship.”

The President added that given the defining role which teachers are expected to play in society, it is necessary that great care and attention be taken in making appointments. “Placing ill-qualified and ill-suited persons to educate our children can be disastrous to our children’s future and the human resource development of the country.”

President Ali also implored the commissioners to take their functions seriously.

“I encourage you to be faithful to that oath. Your actions will contribute, in no small measure, to ensuring that the teaching profession is populated by persons that are worthy of educating the present and future generations.”

The members sworn in today are Mr Maydha Persaud; Mrs Doodmattie Singh; Mrs Joan Ann David-Monkhouse; Mrs Shafiran Bhajan, and Mr Mohammed Saddam Hussain.

The remaining members of the seven-member commission are Mrs Avril Crawford and Mrs Satti Jaisierisingh. They will take their oaths of office at a later date.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Anil Nandlall; the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, the Honourable Gail Teixeira and the Minister of Education, the Honourable Priya Manickchand, were also at the ceremony.

