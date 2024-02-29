Temporary Ferry arrangements on Parika/Supenaam route during emergency repairs

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) wishes to notify the public that as a result of extensive damage to the abutment beams and linkspan bridge at the Parika and Supenaam stellings, emergency repairs will be carried out. Works will commence from Sunday 10th March to Saturday 16th March 2024.

T&HD will not disrupt the provision of ferry services between Parika and Supenaam. The service will continue even as workers are carrying out the repairs. However, it is important to note, that there will be some changes to the service:

The M.V Sabanto and the M.V. Kanawan will not be used on the Supenaam route during this period. Vessels using side boarding will be utilized. The daily schedule will remain the same during the period. Bookings for these vessels will be made through Ferrypass. Each vessel is estimated to take approximately 2 and 1/2 hours to complete a journey. Therefore, T&HD is advising passengers to take this into consideration when planning their trips and to factor in any delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Persons with medical emergencies who may wish to travel during this period are advised to take this into consideration. T&HD understands that the rice season has started and therefore there will be an increase in the movements of trucks and trailers transporting paddy/rice between regions. The agency is asking for consideration and patience as we seek to serve everyone under a temporary arrangement. During this time, all trucks transporting cargo will be restricted to 20 tons. The 25-ton capacity will be reinstated after the repairs are completed.

T&HD is kindly requesting the public’s patience and encourages drivers and commuters to exercise care and caution as repair works are being done. Your safety is important to us.

The agency apologizes for any inconvenience caused and is committed to restoring normal operations as soon as possible.

