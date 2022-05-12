Temporary landfills for Regions 4 and 5 NDCs

Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Regions Four and Five have been urged to identify suitable land to establish temporary landfill sites.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P. made the call during a recent meeting with the local organs.

He said solid waste management remains a priority for government and as such, systems must be put in place to address it.

The establishment of the sites will fast-track government’s efforts to create an integrated sanitation management system to restore the country’s image. It will also boost the country’s tourism potential.

“We will put money from the ministry to help you build something in your community while we maintain our regional landfill sites…we will provide the resources so that you do not have to use the resources from your NDC to do it,” he said, while encouragingthe councils to quickly commence their search. In the meantime, he said citizens should be held accountable for the way they dispose their refuse.

Early this year, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with members of the joint services and private sector led a massive ‘clean-up- campaign to fulfil his vision of crafting a ‘One Guyana,’ to build the spirit of community among citizens.

Solid waste at Cell Two of Haags Bosch

A series of clean-up activities followed countrywide, between several ministries, local organs, private agencies and citizens.

So far, Shariff’s Trucking Service has been awarded a contract valued over $70 million to establish a temporary landfill site at Blairmont, West Bank Berbice. It is set to be completed before year-end.

In Region Four, the commissioning of Cell Two of Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site brought government one step closer to its vision. With the shelf life of five -and-a- half years, the cell is designed to accommodate some 930,000 tonnes of waste. Currently, it receives almost three-times the amount of solid waste as the recently closed Cell One.

