Tenders out next week for City Hall restoration project

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall says work will soon commence on the City Hall restoration project, which will see the complete rehabilitation of the historic building.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Minister Dharamlall said the tendering process will begin next week.

“Next week we will be tendering the restoration project of the City Hall building. So, the Government will also be leading that process and next week you will see the tenders out for the restoration of City Hall.”

Some $100 million was allocated in Budget 2021 for the restoration of one of Guyana’s most historical buildings.

Minister Dharamlall said a report from the Guyana Fire Service reveals that the building is uninhabitable. He said he hopes the City Council will relocate staff by the end of next week.

Additionally, the Minister reminded that tenders are already out for the completion of City Hall’s administrative building, which is partly funded by Government.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon taking office, established an inter-ministerial committee to rebuild the city.

City Hall which is located at the junction of Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic was commissioned on July 1, 1889.