THAG, GTA & Tourism Stakeholders launch Discover Essequibo Circuit Development Project

The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), with the support of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) and representatives from the consulting firm Target Euro, recently launched the Discover Essequibo Circuit Development Project with stakeholders from the Essequibo Coast and Bartica areas.

The first phase of this project focused extensively on product development, which sought to assess the region’s current product and service offerings while exploring opportunities for new products and visitor flows.

Stakeholder engagement meetings were held in both Anna Regina and Bartica, highlighting critical areas of this project, including the purpose of the circuit, how it will function, the challenges currently faced and what strategies will be implemented to address these challenges. In addition, during the travels to Bartica, the team was joined by representatives from Compete Caribbean, a multi-donor private sector development programme.

As this project continues, the team’s priority next steps will include follow-up field assessments, development of new products, training sessions, and enhancing the governance structure to lead the functioning of the tourism clusters.

For more information, contact Oslyn Kirton, the Executive Director of THAG, at thag.execdir@gmail.com or call 225-0807 or Candace Phillips, Manager of Product Development, at candace@guyanatourism.com or call 219-0055.

