THAG members awarded for contributions to tourism development

Colin Edwards of Rock View Lodge has received the Hall of Fame Lifetime Award for his contributions to tourism development in the Rupununi and Guyana.

The award was presented to Edwards at the recent Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) President’s Awards Dinner and Auction.

THAG’s President, Harrinand Persaud explained that the award is given to an individual, icon, group of two or more people, or a company for aiding in the enhancement of Guyana’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The individual must have made a substantial and sustained contribution to leadership and service in the country’s hospitality and tourism industry and involved in the industry for ten or more years.

Colin Edwards of Rock View Lodge receives his Hall of Fame Lifetime Award

Edwards has owned and operated the Rock View Lodge and the Oasis at Annai, Region Nine, which have been serving the industry for more than three decades.

Upon receiving the award Edwards thanked his colleagues for their continued support.

A section of the gathering at THAG’s President’s Awards Dinner and Auction

“I want to thank our dear president for his vision for tourism in Guyana, we have an incredible future once we get it right, and with the support of the public sector [and] the private sector will help to make it happen. I cannot fail to thank my family and friends for all their support,” Edwards said.

He expressed his vision for a sustainable community and economic activities.

“Our people have to survive and they survive on catching wildlife, bleeding balata, and lumbering. We in our humble way love sharing our happiness and hospitality with our guests,” Edwards added.

Other members of the association were also awarded including Kenneth Shivdyal for Best Tour Guide, Cara Lodge for Hotel of the Year, and Wilderness Explorers for tour operator of the year.

Kenneth Shivdyal receives an award for best Tour Guide

The ceremony also recognises the achievements of individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the tourism industry in Guyana.

Representative of Trans Guyana Airways Jonathan Antczak receives the award for Tourism Support Service of the Year



Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

