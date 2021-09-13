T&HD announces additional and later daily departure for Supenaam and Parika

The Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbours Department wishes to announce that an additional and later daily departure from both Supenaam and Parika will be available commencing Friday, September 17, 2021.

The latest departure of each day would be at 18:30 hours or 6:30 p.m.

The daily schedule would be as follows:

The first Boat leaves at 5 a.m.

Second Boat – between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Third Boat – 4:00 p.m. / 16:00 hours

The last Boat departs at 18:30 hours / 6:30 p.m.

This is a direct response to the request of the travelling public and will facilitate both businesses and individuals. The Government of Guyana assures you that we are taking steps to ensure your best interests are adequately served.