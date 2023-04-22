THD extends concession for Wakenaam, Supenaam and Leguan rice farmers for entire crop season
The Ministry of Public Works- Transport and Harbours Department wishes to announce that it has once again extended concession to rice farmers transporting paddy from Supenaam, Wakenaam, and Leguan to Parika Stelling for the current crop.
This concession would result in savings of 38 per cent of the total transportation cost for the farmers when utilising these services.
In addition, a credit facility is also being extended to farmers transporting paddy on the abovementioned services.
The Transport and Harbours Department is pleased to further advise that this concession would be extended for the entire duration of the crop season.
