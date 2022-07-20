The first meeting of the Nursing and Midwives Council

The members of the newly appointed Nursing and Midwives Council who took office on July 1st, 2022, held their first official meeting on July 5th, 2022 in the boardroom of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. In accordance with the Nurses and Midwives Act No. 7 of 2022, members of the Council shall elect from among its members a Chairperson, a Vice-Chairperson, and other officers as it considers fit. These further appointments, like the Council members, shall hold office for three years and shall not be eligible for re-appointment or re-election.

On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 the Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson and Sub-committee members were elected in an orderly manner.

The following appointments were made:

Nursing and Midwives Council

• Chairperson: Ms Nicola Nero

• Vice Chairperson: Ms Peggy Allicock

Sub-committees

Education Standards Committee

• Chairperson: Ms Chandroutie Persaud

• Vice-Chairperson: Ms Michelle Sampson-Williams

• Mr Noel Holder

• Ms Maria Francois

Registration Committee

• Chairperson: Ms Nalinie Dass- Sutton

• Vice-Chairperson: Ms Donette Gullen

• Ms Michelle Sampson-Williams

• Ms Peggy Allicock

• Dr Dave Paguntalan

Disciplinary Committee

• Chairperson: Ms Debra Singh

• Vice-Chairperson: Ms Shivani Ramdihol

• Ms Chanmattie Persaud

• Ms Nalinie Dass-Sutton

• Ms Leita Oudit

Finance Committee

• Chairperson: Mr Sharir Chan

• Vice-Chairperson: Ms Romena Salim

• Ms Donette Gullen

• Ms Raheema Rahaman

The Council is set to hold monthly meetings on the second Friday.​

