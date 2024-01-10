The Georgetown Lighthouse now a national monument

Proudly displayed in the line of sight on entry at the Georgetown Lighthouse is the newly handed-over wooden heritage marker from the National Trust of Guyana. The plaque was presented to Louise Williams, Director of Ports and Harbours at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), by Hemandri Ramautar of the National Trust of Guyana, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The 1830 lighthouse is now marked as a designated national monument and an important heritage resource in Guyana. Although this building no longer functions as the guiding beacon for vessels entering and exiting the Demerara Channel, it remains a historical marker for the nation.

Ms. Williams expressed her gratitude on behalf of MARAD for the recognition bestowed by the National Trust of Guyana.

