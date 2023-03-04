The Guyana Tourism Authority records successful February

As the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) continues to update you on the most significant developments within our sector, here are a few updates for February 2023.

VISITOR ARRIVALS |

Moleson Creek Mash Welcome

The GTA recently recorded 288, 322 visitor arrival figures for the January – December 2022 period from the three main ports of entry – Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Eugene F. Correia International Airport as well as the Moleson Creek Ferry Terminal. This figure is a striking 82.1% increase when compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded 158,347 visitors.

LICENSING/INSPECTION, TRAINING |

– Tourism Business Licensing Clinic | Lethem

Tourism Business Licensing Clinic

In January, the GTA hosted the first of its kind in Guyana – a Tourism Business Licensing Clinic. This event aimed to connect tourism businesses with key regulatory agencies to expedite the processes and address the challenges related to registering and licensing their businesses. Since then, the GTA has licensed the following [12] tourism accommodation establishments, tour operators and tour guides:

Tourism Accommodation Establishments

1. Cara Lodge

Tour Operators

1. Evergreen Adventures Inc.

2. The Wild Tales

3. Epic Tours

4. Exciting Tours Through the Guianas

5. Blackwater Adventures

6. Wanderlust Adventures

Tour Guides

1. Shebana Daniels

2. Carlton Peters

3. Delon Williams

4. Tichie Roberts

5. John Elliot

More recently, another Tourism Business Licensing Clinic was held in collaboration with Visit Rupununi. The response was tremendous and the support provided by stakeholders such as GRA, MARAD, Guyana Fire Service, GBTI, Republic Bank, RDC #9, M&TC Lethem and the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce & Industry will certainly go a long way in these businesses becoming officially registered and licensed with the GTA.

Rainforest Tours Safari Launch, Tourism Guyana

Additionally, as it relates to inspections, 60 tourism-focused businesses were so far inspected for 2023 in regions 4, 7, 9 & 10. Once these businesses have passed the inspection process, they will be on their way to becoming officially licensed with the GTA.

The GTA also facilitated a Mixology Training session for 27 participants in Essequibo. This session was led by Anil Singh, the head bartender attached to Bistro Cafe & Bar. Participants were guided through areas such as the Different Types of Bartending, Selecting Ingredients, Garnishing Drinks, Measuring & Pouring Techniques as well as How to Present a Drink Properly were covered. These areas were also complemented by Customer Service Practices, Time Management, Communication as well as How to Remain Calm Under Pressure.

To date, the GTA has trained 66 persons.

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT |

– Moruca Sub District Circuit Development

The GTA recently conducted a tourism baseline assessment outreach in the Moruca Sub District with the aim of developing the Moruca Tourism Circuit. This outreach forms part of the GTA’s continued commitment to developing the region as an official regional tourism destination.

Moruca Sub District Tourism Development, Shell Beach

During the outreach, the Product Development team engaged with residents of Kwebanna to determine their interest in tourism development. An assessment was also done at Shell Beach Protected Areas. These areas will be prioritised for tourism development. Kwebanna, more specifically, is currently working on completing a local cassava processing factory, which will allow them to easily produce edible cassava products, which will be an added attraction and income generator for the village. They have also identified an area that will be developed into a recreational facility.

– Pottery Training in Toka Village

The GTA in partnership with Visit Rupununi, commenced its Pottery Training at Toka Village, North Rupununi, Region 9.

Toka Pottery Training

The participants will be guided through pottery techniques which will allow them to create kitchen utensils and tableware, vases, lamps, chandeliers and other home decor items. This training is led by Ms Margaret Cornette, an expert in pottery making. Toka Village is currently being developed as a new tourism attraction, with pottery earmarked as one of its main highlights.

– Kanashen Product Assessment Outreach

The GTA with support from external partners, Keiran Samuels and Kenneth Butler along with the rangers within the area recently executed a product assessment outreach in Kanashen Village, located in the Deep South Rupununi, Region 9. This is in keeping with the GTA’s commitment to support tourism development within the village.

Kanashen Tourism Development

This assessment sought to identify attractions which will form part of the village’s official tourism package. A partial bird list of the area was also compiled.

Another aspect focused on establishing governance systems, understanding community based tourism and how it functions, as well as customer service. At the end of this, a Village Public Meeting to provide further guidance in community based tourism was led by Candace Phillips, the Manager of Product Development at GTA.

This aspect of product development in Guyana’s only community-owned conservation area is being done in partnership with the Amazon Conservation Treaty – Suriname.

– Launch of 4 Safaris with Rainforest Tours

Rainforest Tours, supported by the GTA, launched four (4) safari tours to be executed in

2023. The Moraikobai Safar was scheduled for February 23-26. The North Pakaraima Safari is scheduled for April 1-8 and the South Rupununi for November 23-28. However, there is a new addition to the lineup, the Mahadia-Bartica Safari which is scheduled to make its debut on August 17-21.

Rainforest Tours Safari Launch, Tourism Guyana

The GTA wishes to commend Frank Singh and his team at Rainforest Tours for his commitment to tourism promotion and development in Guyana over the years.

INTERNATIONAL ENERGY CONFERENCE & EXPO 2023 | February 14-17

The GTA, with the support of a number of tour operators, participated in four (4) days of exciting networking opportunities at the International Energy Conference & Expo. In addition to promoting Guyana and the various tourism experiences available to local and international travellers, the booth also featured the Amaila Falls.

International Energy Conference & Expo

This feature was fitting for the expo as it held significant tourism potential and currently plays an integral role in Guyana’s efforts to implement cleaner, more renewable energy sources.

Thanks to Singing Chef Adventures, Dagron Tours, Wanderlust Adventures, Elite Kayaking

& Nature Tours, Old Fort Tours, Toma1 Guyana, Touring Guyana, Trail Masters Adventure Tours, 592 Tours, Karanambu Lodge and Bimichi Eco lodge for joining us and helping us to promote Destination Guyana further!

SCHOOL AWARENESS SESSIONS |

The GTA, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, hosted a number of students at the third – fifth form levels from Berbice High School on February 16 & 17.

On February 16, third-form students were treated to an introduction to the Guyana Tourism Authority, i.e., the history of the organisation, its role in tourism development in Guyana, as well as its various departments and their respective responsibilities. The fourth and fifth form group, more specifically, were guided through key areas of focus at the GTA, including Marketing, Product Development, Events and Awareness and were provided with helpful tips that they should remember when answering tourism-focused examination questions.

Berbice High School Talk

The group posed a number of interesting questions to our team, which proved that they came prepared to learn. These questions included – what are some of the challenges faced by Guyana’s tourism sector, how can they join the tourism sector, what are the safety measures provided by the GTA to the sector and how businesses can become officially licensed.

At the end of each session, the teachers were presented with a number of collateral materials, including brochures and magazines, to assist during their lessons.

The GTA takes great pride in being able to nurture future generations in areas of tourism, and we look forward to hosting more groups.

GTA’S MASHRAMANI COSTUME DESIGN ACTIVITY |

The GTA’s Social Committee hosted a Mashramani Costume Design Competition to observe the upcoming Mashramani celebrations.

First place went to Group B for their innovative design of an “Eco-bird”, emphasising the importance of sustainability and conservation in Guyana’s tourism product.

GTA Mash Costume Design Competition

The teams demonstrated passion, creativity and, of course, fun throughout their designs and presentations, and we couldn’t be prouder to work with such talented people!

MASHRAMANI WELCOMING SESSIONS |

The Guyana Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Eugene F. Correia International Airport as well as the Moleson Creek Ferry Terminal, recently executed a series of welcoming sessions for the Mashramani season.

Incoming passengers were treated to local delicacies and Guyana-branded tokens while serenaded by the sweet sounds of local steelpan music.

BARBADOS AGRO FEST 2023 |

The GTA participated in the Barbados AgroFest from February 24-26 in Queen’s Park, Bridgetown, Barbados. Led by Dr Peter Ramsaroop, CEO of Go Invest, over 40 Guyanese businesses were in attendance and will benefit from this major networking event.

Barbados Agro Fest

More specifically, the GTA was able to create a number of connections and highlight the absolute beauty of Destination Guyana to interested patrons. Magazines and other collateral materials were also distributed.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION |

● The Guyana Tourism Authority was awarded 2nd Runner-Up by the Caribbean Tourism Organisation in the Tourism Education & Training Award Category at the 2022 Caribbean Sustainable Tourism Awards for the efforts made to advance the Caribbean’s Sustainable Tourism Product.

Guyana was also featured in a number of international publications:

○ Discover 10 Spectacular Fish Found in Guyana – https://a-z-animals.com/blog/discover-spectacular-fish-found-in-guyana/

○ Alternative Amazon: Guyana’s Emerald Forest – https://catfishnow.com/MAG/2023/02/14/an-unforgettable-adventure-on-the-e ssequibo-river-in-guyana/

○ Guyana: New BA flights give access to rare Wildlife and Natural Wonders – https://travelweekly.co.uk/destinations/guyana-new-ba-flights-give-access-to-r are-wildlife-and-natural-wonders?fbclid=IwAR3W1fR0OILIczVIxE9IG9_xG tLftooeisVC6cqt-2GplWDk-iuHLWtYkcs&mibextid=Zxz2c Z

○ An Unforgettable Adventure on the Essequibo River in Guyana – https://catfishnow.com/MAG/2023/02/14/an-unforgettable-adventure-on-the-e ssequibo-river-in-guyana/

NEW STAFF |

The GTA recently welcomed three (3) new additions to its team during February:

1. Stephanie Noble – Tourism Business Support Officer

2. Jaswant Persaud – Tourism Business Support Officer

3. Marie Ramphael – Receptionist

For more information, contact Sade Cameron, Marketing & Communications Officer at sade@guyanatourism.com or send a WhatsApp message to 638-5128.

Toka Pottery Training Rainforest Tours Safari Launch, Tourism Guyana Tourism Business Licensing Clinic Moruca Sub District Tourism Development, Shell Beach Moleson Creek Mash Welcome Kanashen Tourism Development Berbice High School Talk Eugene F. Correia International Airport Mash Welcome Barbados Agro Fest

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers’ experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

