‘The job of development belongs to all of us’ – Min McCoy tells Region Three residents

– Conducts community outreach in Bagotville, La Grange

The task of progress, growth and development of a country is a collective responsibility that should be shared by all citizens.

This was underscored by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy underscored, as he continued community engagements with residents in the communities of Bagotville and La Grange in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara region Sunday afternoon.

He emphasised that although the government plays an essential role in the development of the country, citizens participation and partnership is necessary to propel and achieve a nation’s development.

“People in La Grange and people everywhere (need) to be part of a partnership that moves this country forward…That takes us to that higher level. There are still many things for us to do…As a government and as a people, it means that we have to be in a solid partnership, ” Minister McCoy underlined.

Region Three is set to undergo significant development and expansion through various infrastructural projects initiated by the government.

These include the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge, the Schoonard to Crane Highway, and the landmark Gas-to-Energy project.

As a result, the minister highlighted that it is essential for residents and businesses in the region to prepare themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise.

They were also apprised on the many measures and programmes contained in the $1.146 billion budget that was passed recently.

These programmes, Minister McCoy emphasised, will have direct benefits to the people in Region Three as well as every inch of the country.

During the engagement, persons were given the chance to voice their concerns, most of which were related to the improvements of roads, enhanced water service and support for small businesses.

These engagements are intended to provide citizens in every corner of Guyana with information on the recently passed national budget, which contains programmes and measures that will improve their daily livelihoods.

Engagements will continue in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and 10 over the next few weeks, led by all government ministers.

