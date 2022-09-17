‘The legacy of her late Majesty is etched in Guyana’s history’ – PM Phillips

– Commemorative Service held in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II

The world has lost an exemplary leader with the passing of Queen Elizabeth II said Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips at a Commemorative Service held in honour of the late Queen.

The service was held at the St George’s Cathedral which saw the presence of several ministers of government and members of the diplomatic corps.

The late Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II who passed on September 8, was once the ruler of then British Guiana before it gained independence in 1966.

Prime Minister Phillips recalled that she visited Guyana twice during her 70 years reign. Once in 1966 to open the Queen Elizabeth National Park and again in 1994 on her tour as head of the Commonwealth of which Guyana is a member.

Scenes from the Commemorative Service

“Photos of those times show great celebration and enthusiasm by Guyanese people for her visit. Indeed, the legacy of her late Majesty is etched in Guyana’s history,” he stated.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has proclaimed September 19 a ‘National Day of Mourning’ in sympathy and solidarity with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth nations.

Scenes from the Commemorative Service

“On that day, all authorities, boards, commissions, corporations, public agencies, ministries and citizens will fly Guyana’s Golden Arrow Head at half mast,” the prime minister relayed.

The world, he said has been mourning the passing the esteem monarch who ruled passionately and devoted her life in service.

Scenes from the Commemorative Service

“To Britain, Queen Elizabeth II was more than a leader, she exuded wisdom and the comfort of a matriarch for an entire nation. But even in her absence, the countless lessons she has left behind and the indelible example she has set for diplomacy, discipline and wise leadership in the 70 years of her reign must be remembered and exemplified,”the prime minister expressed.

Scenes from the Commemorative Service

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest serving monarch after taking the throne in February, 1952. She was 96 years old at the time of her peaceful passing at her Scottish Estate. Her reign spanned 15 British prime ministers.

