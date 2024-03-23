“The possession of drugs, even in small quantities, is illegal”- Min. Benn

The possession of illicit drugs of any amount remains unlawful.

This was asserted by the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Saturday.

The minister was at the time addressing conversations surrounding the decriminalisation of narcotics, specifically marijuana.

“Our position is that the possession of drugs, marijuana even in small quantities is illegal while we may undergo community service and other support to stop the habit,” Minister Benn said.

Alluding to the fact that more developed countries may have the ability to provide social welfare and psychological support to persons who are drug dependent, the minister stated that Guyana still has further to go to handle issues surrounding drug use.

The minister underscored that the government is extremely concerned about the effects narcotics have on communities and, more importantly, the impact it has on the nation’s youth.

The government has noted the increase in the smoking of marijuana in public spaces. This is a clear defiance of the law which poses a significant hindrance in communities.

Additionally, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have been detecting the rise of a new drug known as ‘Creepy’ procured from Venezuela and Columbia.

The minister said “there have been several notable seizures” of the product while reaffirming the government’s assiduous and continued efforts to eradicate this scourge.

Also, the minister encouraged persons to avoid unlawful behaviours surrounding drug use.

