Three pupils cop top spot at NGSA with 506.7 marks

There was stiff competition in this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), with three pupils – Glasford Archer of Leonora Primary, Ritisha Gobin of Academy of Excellence, and Anaya Jagnandan of New Guyana School tying for the top spot, with 506.7 marks each.

During the ceremony to announce the NGSA results at Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre on Friday, it was disclosed that the fourth position was shared by five candidates with 505.8 marks; Savanna McIntosh of Green Acres Primary, Aradhya Ramjag, Samara James and Arianna Samad of Mae’s Under 12, and Relance Marcus of Green Acres Primary.

Aradhya Ramjag of Mae’s Under 12 receiving tokens from Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Mathematics, English, Science, and Social Studies combined for the highest possible score of 507.7.

Savanna McIntosh of Green Acres Primary

One of the top students, Archer is extremely happy that his school has ranked alongside the other schools due to his performance.

Glasford Archer of Leonora Primary, and Ritisha Gobin of Academy of Excellence

“I used to be studying until 12…And I would study until I go to school, even during my free time in school. I would take some leisure before I go back again to study,” Archer explained, as he encouraged others to make their academics a priority.

Anaya Jagnandan of New Guyana School

Budding astronomist, Jagnandan told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that she prepared well for the exams, “I would pray and study and do different quizzes and programmes online to help me build my skills. The exam was not too easy or difficult. It was an average exam that you have been preparing for your whole life. So, you know what you are doing.”

Meanwhile, Gobin wants to become a pilot or lawyer and stated that she attended lessons and studied daily to ensure she performs well.

“I feel really happy that I’m a top student. I felt very excited and at the same time, I was very nervous for the results,” she noted.

Another pupil, Afeerah Ali from Chateau Margot Primary highlighted, “Well, I studied a lot and listened to videos on the learning channel and read over my work.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand noted that the government continues to ensure that students are provided with the requisite educational facilities and resources to receive quality education.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and some of the top pupils

Minister Manickchand announced that the NGSA pupils for the Best Short Story and Best Letter will be attending Queen’s College as well.

Some 15,273 pupils from the 11 educational districts wrote this year’s NGSA on May 3 and 4. Of this amount, 287 were Spanish-speaking students.

The NGSA results are available online. Parents and pupils can log onto the following website: http://exams.moeguyana.org. The candidates’ timetable will provide the necessary information to access the results.

Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussein, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alfred King, UG’s Vice Chancellor, Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin; Director of NCERD, Quenita Walrond-Lewis; DECO (Technical), Dr Ritesh Tularam, ACEO with responsibility for Literacy, Samantha Williams; Director of the National Accreditation Council (NAC), Dr Marcel Hutson, and other officials were also in attendance.

