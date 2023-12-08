Tigerbone Banakari sees significant economic development in three years

Persons residing in Tigerbone Banakari, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway have seen significant development within their community over the last three years, which has positively transformed their lives.

Backed by government assistance through Guyana’s carbon credit funds and Presidential Grants, the community now enjoys the advantages of an information and communication technology (ICT) hub, a shade house, a tractor, and other infrastructural development projects.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) Tuesday last caught up with the Secretary of the Community Development Council (CDC), Raffeena Williams who highlighted the economic growth within the area.

Williams disclosed that the installation of the ICT hub has significantly improved internet access for several villagers, enabling them to stay abreast with current affairs through news media, connect with their respective schools via online classes, complete research, and even execute administrative duties.

Information and communication technology hub in the community

“Life after the ICT hub is indescribable. Now we can come to do our research because we have free government WIFI, even residents come around and get access. We go inside the ICT hub if there are online classes like GOAL (Guyana Online Academy of Learning) scholarship,” Williams told DPI.

Tigerbone Banakari is actively contributing to the agriculture sector through the introduction of a shade house initiative established in November under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

The initiative will focus on the production of high-value crops such as cabbage, broccoli, lettuce, and sweet peppers, adding variety to the community-focused crops which include peanuts, corn, and citrus.

The community Shade House

Williams foresees the undertaking as a means of generating community income, creating employment opportunities, and serving as a source of produce for the market square.

Meanwhile, the village has also benefitted from a tractor which is deemed “a major asset that is responsible for the increase of generated income and economic activities,” the CDC secretary highlighted.

Tractor used for transporting materials and crops

These major undertakings have increased the standard of living of the citizens, even as more projects are scheduled for completion in the new year.

