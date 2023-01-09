TIP Ministerial Task Force achieved key milestones in 2022

Tier 1 status maintained, training manual developed

The Ministerial Task Force on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) spearheaded by the Home Affairs Minister (MOHA), Robeson Benn advanced its work and achieved key milestones in the year 2022.

One such achievement includes Guyana maintaining its Tier One status in the US Department of State 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report.

According to the report, “The Government of Guyana fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.”



“The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; therefore, Guyana remained on Tier 1,” the report stated.



The Home affairs ministry stated that, “This consistent result highlights the deliberate work deployed by the Government of Guyana, the TIP Ministerial Task Force and the collaboration of all stakeholders.”

In addition, the task force established an interviewing and screening centre for suspected victims of TIP.

To date, 179 persons have been interviewed and screened including Venezuelan migrants.

Also, a gender-responsive and socially inclusive TIP training manual has been developed and is 95 per cent completed.

Moreover, a TIP Migrant Assessment was conducted in Leguan, in the Essequibo River and a spot inspection at Buck Hall in Region Two.

On top of that, 10 anti-trafficking in persons operations were carried out in Regions Four, Five, Seven and One.

One case is presently before the court.

The Task Force also conducted outreaches, sensitisation and awareness sessions in Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten.



In addition, 230 migrants in various communities received sensitisation on the issue of trafficking in persons in 2022.



Stakeholders from the GuyanaGeology and Mines Commission, Guyana Police Force, Maritime and Airport security officials, medical professionals, and education, Welfare and Guidance officers received training in TIP in the various communities.



The PPP/C Administration remains committed to the prevention of human trafficking in Guyana.





