Top 10 Region Seven NGSA students rewarded

Ten Region Seven students were rewarded for their exceptional performance in the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) amid the global pandemic.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P., during his visit to Kamarang, Region Seven handed over a number of electronic devices (tablets) to the top students on behalf of the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance of Guyana, Gail Teixeira, M.P. who has political responsibility for the region.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over award to Region Seven, student.

In his address, the housing minister acknowledged the challenges faced by NGSA students and applauded their success.

“We have students across the country who participated and wrote the National Grade Six Assessment, and at the time when students wrote the NGSA exams it was not easy because of COVID-19.”

Kemora Edwards, who attended the Kamarang Primary School, placed third in her region. Her passing score gave her entrance to the Desiree Caesar Fox Secondary School. However, she was awarded a scholarship to attend President’s College.

Meanwhile Priya Edwards, from Kako Primary copped fourth place, while Elisha Joe who attended the Waramadong Primary got fifth. They were both awarded a place at the Desiree Caesar-Fox Secondary in Waramadong.

Government is aware of the important role technology plays in the current society and has since committed to ensuring persons in hinterland communities are provided access to technology, targeting existing gaps.

“In the hinterland we strive to ensure that we bridge the gap to make the opportunity for all of you children, that you must be able to access communication, you must be able to utilise technology like those who are on the coast land.”

This is being done through Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hubs being established across the regions. This initiative will expose hundreds of hinterland citizens to free internet connection providing access to unlimited online resources.

Thus far over 200 Community Support Officers (CSO) were trained in the ICT programme, imparting in them several components of ICT including Computer Fundamentals, Microsoft Word Processing, Microsoft Excel 2016 and Internet and Email.

Upon completion CSOs will return and serve their respective communities, imparting their recently gained knowledge to residents. They will also receive a stipend of $30,000 monthly.